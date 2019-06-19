App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to not attend PM's all-party meeting, Raghav Chadha to represent AAP

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not be attending the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sources said.

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

According to the sources, Kejriwal would not be attending the meeting and the AAP would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from South Delhi constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also excused herself from the meeting and asked the government to prepare a white paper on 'one nation, one election' instead of doing it "hurriedly".

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 10:57 am

tags #India #Politics

