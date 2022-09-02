English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Arvind Kejriwal to announce another pre-poll `guarantee' in Gujarat today

    The AAP leader has so far announced several pre-poll guarantees including free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare, free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Continuing the Aam Aadmi Party's aggressive campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing another guarantee for voters on Friday in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

    The AAP leader has so far announced several pre-poll guarantees including free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, ten lakh government jobs, free and quality healthcare, free education in state-run schools and Rs 1,000 allowance for women.

    During his two-day Gujarat visit from Friday, Kejriwal will declare a major pre-poll guarantee in Dwarka town, an AAP statement said. Elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by year-end.

    The AAP leader will start his tour by addressing a gathering in Dwarka town. Later he will offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh temple there in the evening. On Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar town in Saurashtra region to attend a meeting of village sarpanchas.

    Later he will attend a town hall meeting with Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs) who work in eGram centres. The Delhi CM has visited Gujarat multiple times in the last few months.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Gujarat #India #Politics
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.