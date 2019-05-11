Arvind Kejriwal sends legal notice to Gautam Gambhir over his tweets

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 11 sent a legal notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, threatening "legal proceedings" for allegedly making defamatory comments against him.

The notice demanded that Gambhir tender an apology to Kejriwal in person and in writing.

It also asked Gambhir to print it along with "true and correct facts" on his social media account within 24 hours after receiving this notice, failing which "appropriate legal proceedings shall be initiated".

After Gambhir's AAP rival Atishi Marlena filed a defamation case against him and the BJP for allegedly circulating derogatory pamphlets, the cricketer-turned-politician had on Thursday tweeted, "I feel ashamed to have a CM like @ArvindKejriwal".

"I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own jhaadu to clean ur dirty mind," he had tweeted.

Filed by advocate Mohammad Irsad from the legal cell of the AAP, the notice termed comments made by Gambhir "offending Tweets".

The notice says the tweets were "not merely defamatory and motivated, but also false, baseless, incorrect, unverified and misleading". The notice also said that the tweets were a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.