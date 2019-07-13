App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal says no blame game on Metro Ph-IV delay, seeks Centre's cooperation

The AAP dispensation had objected to the Centre's decision, alleging that the Union government made some "unilateral changes" in the project, without communicating any reasons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 13 sought the Centre's cooperation in completing the Metro Phase-IV and expressed hope that the Union government will soon approve the project's three corridors it did not do earlier.

The Union Cabinet had in March approved three of the six corridors proposed by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government. The work on the project could not begin due to the differences.

However, the Supreme Court on July 12 ordered commencement of construction works, after the AAP government said it has agreed to give a go-ahead to the project.

Close

Kejriwal tweeted on July 13, "I hope that the Centre will soon approve the rest three corridors. People want the construction work on Phase-IV to start at the earliest."

related news

"The work is stuck for several years. We should not get into who was at fault and when. Rather all should come together to complete it as soon as possible. This is what is in public interest," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km).

The three corridors not approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

The AAP dispensation had objected to the Centre's decision, alleging that the Union government made some "unilateral changes" in the project, without communicating any reasons.

On July 12, the apex court was informed by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in pollution matter, that the Delhi government has agreed to give the go-ahead to the phase-IV.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government said, however, that issues regarding sharing of land cost and taxes still remain to be addressed.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #DMRC #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.