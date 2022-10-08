English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties: Delhi LG

    In the letter dated October 7, Saxena also hit out at Kejriwal government saying its rule, based on ”speeches and advertisement”, was alienated from works of basic public interest.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

    In a no holds barred letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena has accused him and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi.


    In the letter dated October 7, Saxena also hit out at Kejriwal government saying its rule, based on ”speeches and advertisement”, was alienated from works of basic public interest.


    Saxena’s letter comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in AAP government’s functioning and ”unconstitutionally” setting up probes on its decisions and works.


    In a cheeky reply to Saxena, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said: Another love letter has come. In a cheeky reply to Saxena, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said, "Another love letter has come. Kejriwal had earlier too taken a dig at the LG in a tweet saying he was scolded by Saxena more than he is scolded by his wife."


    The LG said that his letters and instructions were meant to caution the government against ”errors and shortcomings” in its functioning yet he was personally attacked and became target of ”baseless allegations.”

    Close

    Related stories


    In his letter, the LG flagged his instructions regarding a probe in the now scrapped excise policy, absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, recruitment of teachers, and several other points, and asked was he wrong in doing that.


    Saxena accused Kejriwal and his associates of levelling false allegations and spreading them through social media causing ”irreparable loss” to the people they targetted.

    Including himself in the list, Saxena mentioned former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and former Punjab minister Vikramjeet Singh Majeethia, as people whom Kejriwal accused something of and later apologised.

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Constitution #Delhi
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.