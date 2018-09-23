Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah, says let's debate Delhi government, Centre performance in public

Hitting back at BJP chief Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 23 challenged him for a public debate comparing the performance of the Modi government and the AAP dispensation in the national capital. Kejriwal was responding to Shah's allegations made at a public meeting at Ramila Maidan earlier in the day. Shah had charged Kejriwal with "preventing" the development of Delhi during his three-and-a-half-year rule.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Amit Shah Ji, our government has done 10 times more than what Modi Ji has done during the last four years. Look at the anti-people and wrong deeds of Modi Ji, we have not indulged in a single act of this kind.

"I challenge you, come let us have a public debate at Ramlila Maidan before the people of Delhi."

Later the Delhi government issued a statement refuting the BJP chief's allegations and also quoted Kejriwal's tweets.

Shah had said, "Kejriwal's only mantra is to tell lies, and talk forcefully and repeatedly".

In a tweet, Kejriwal sought to know how much money the BJP-led central government provided to Delhi in the 14th Finance Commission.

"Amit Shah Ji, how much money did your government provide to Delhi in the 14th Finance Commission? Merely Rs 325 crore? People of Poorvanchal reside in Delhi also.

"Why did your government not provide money for their development? Why this discrimination against Poorvanchalis living in Delhi?" Kejriwal said.

Shah had also accused the Congress of doing "injustice" to the eastern region of India, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, during its rule at the Centre.

The BJP chief said the Modi government has released Rs 13.80 lakh crore in the past 4.5 years, ensuring development through expressways, hospitals and industries in the area.

But Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led central government over alleged deteriorating policing and sanitation in Delhi, which come under the jurisdiction of central government and BJP-controlled civic bodies in the capital.

"People of Delhi had given merely two works – policing and sanitation - and you have worsened both. Neither have you been able to keep Delhi clean nor have you been able to perform policing functions properly.

"We were given the responsibility of electricity, water, education and health by the people of Delhi and our performance in these sectors is being lauded the world over," Kejriwal said.