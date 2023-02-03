Arvind Kejriwal questioning ED charge sheet in Delhi excise scam proves his involvement in corruption: BJP

The BJP on Friday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the excise scam case and said it proved that he was involved in corruption.
The court on Thursday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against five individuals and seven companies in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which was withdrawn last year by the AAP government after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged corruption in its implementation.
Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asserted that the ED is a body which is meant to protect the country from corrupt practices.
"Anyone trying to question the ED is trying to question the apex court. The judiciary has upheld that ED's job is to mitigate corruption in the country. The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is questioning the ED, it is becoming clear that Arvind Kejriwal is with those who increase corruption. Kejriwal does not want corruption to end from the country," she alleged.