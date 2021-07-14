Arvind Kejriwal promises free electricity to households, farmers if AAP voted to power in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to give up to 300 units of electricity free per month to each family if his party comes to power in Goa.

The state Assembly elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled early next year.



Goa is ready for change, AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal making an Important announcement | LIVE https://t.co/M9OBe47oVt

— Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) July 14, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister, who arrived in Goa for a two-day visit on July 13, said that every family will get up to 300 units per month of free electricity. "If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa," he said at a press briefing.

Promising a 24x7 uninterrupted power supply, Kejriwal said that despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state.

Read Free electricity to households, farmers if AAP comes to power in Uttarakhand, says Arvind Kejriwal

The party has also promised free electricity to all farmers in the state if AAP comes to power in Goa.

The Kejriwal-led party has made similar claims of free electricity in multiple poll-bound states, including Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Kejriwal promised free electricity to Uttarakhand if his party comes to power in the state. “After our govt is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity,” he said in Dehradun on July 11.

In Punjab too, the party has promised 24-hour electricity, 300 units free for each family, and a waiver on previous power bills.

Read | Feel encouraged that even opposition leaders are praising AAP: Arvind Kejriwal on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Meanwhile, Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after the last Assembly elections in Goa. "Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition," he said.

These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people's work done, he said, adding "Did they do people's work as they claimed?"

Thousands of Goans are claiming they will not vote for either BJP or Congress in the next elections, Kejriwal said, adding that "Goa wants to change, people want clean politics".