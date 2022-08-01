English
    Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat visit, to address public rally in Veraval today

    This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said. This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said. "Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

    The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval. After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Gujarat #India #Politics #Veraval
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:46 am
