Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Meet Protesting Farmers At Singhu Border Today

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day," an AAP functionary said.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 08:57 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the Singhu border on Monday, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day," an AAP functionary said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Dec 7, 2020 08:57 am

