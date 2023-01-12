Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government gets Rs 163 crore recovery notice from DIP

Arvind Kejriwal led government has been served with a notice by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) on January 11 to pay Rs 163.61 crore within ten days.

The recovery notice has been sent to the Delhi government for allegedly running its political advertisements in 2016-17 under the garb of government advertisements.

The notice comes almost a month after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena initiated action against the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of running political advertisements, not government advertisements.

In the notice the department has said, “A final opportunity is hereby given to reimburse the amount of Rs 163,61,88,265 (Rs One hundred and sixty-three crores, sixty-one lakhs, eighty-eight thousand, two hundred and sixty-five only) by depositing the said amount in the account details given below within 10 days of issuing of this notice, failing which further necessary action as per law will be taken in this matter," the notice read.

Reacting to the notice, Delhi deputy commissioner Manish Sisodia wrote on twitter, “See the illegitimate, unconstitutional control over officers in Delhi. BJP has made Delhi Government’s Information Department secretary Alice Vaz to serve us a notice that from 2017, the cost of advertisements given in other states will be recovered from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

He further said, “Advertisement of chief ministers of all BJP states are published in the newspapers of Delhi, government hoardings with photos of their chief ministers have been put up all over Delhi. Will their expenses be recovered from the BJP chief ministers? Is that why BJP wants to keep the officers of Delhi under unconstitutional control?”

