HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal lauds IAF pilots for striking terror targets inside Pakistan

The Pakistan Army on February 26 alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 26 saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out air strikes in Pakistan. "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet in Islamabad.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 10:31 am

tags #India #Pakistan #Politics #surgical strike #world

