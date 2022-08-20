Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin' in Delhi's 'liquor scam': BJP

BJP

BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the ”kingpin” of the ”liquor scam” in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its ”real face has been unmasked”.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as ”Money Shh”, alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence. Thakur was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.