    Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin' in Delhi's 'liquor scam': BJP

    Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked".

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    BJP on Saturday sharpened its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur describing him as the ”kingpin” of the ”liquor scam” in the capital.


    Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its ”real face has been unmasked”.


    Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Thakur referred to him as ”Money Shh”, alleging that alleges he makes money and maintains silence. Thakur was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari.

    The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Delhi #Manish Sisodia
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.