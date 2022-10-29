English
    Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the "double engine government" has taken all necessary steps for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and it is necessary for the BJP government to come to power again to carry forward the pace of development.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur addressing the press, following the Cabinet meeting (Image: PIB)

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur here on Saturday lashed out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him "a symbol of anarchy".  The Union minister of information and broadcasting was responding to a query during his press conference regarding Kejriwal's appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes.

    "Arvind Kejriwal who used to oppose (construction of a grand) Ram temple is a symbol of anarchy. He does fake talking. He does new propaganda to divert attention of the people from his fakeness," Thakur said.

    The Union minister further asked AAP supremo Kejriwal that will his government also provide Rs 18,000 to temple priests, gurudwara granthis and church priests on the pattern of maulvis in Delhi.

    Regarding "chargesheet" of Congress against Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said "Those whose national leadership is on bail have no moral right to issue "chargesheet" against others.

    He further said that the "double engine government" has taken all necessary steps for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and it is necessary for the BJP government to come to power again to carry forward the pace of development.  The Union minister said that the power of double engine government is visible in every sector.
