Arvind Kejriwal is a dishonest man, I will file defamation case against him: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on January 21 said that he will file a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) leader Arvind Kejirwal for calling him a dishonest man.

Channi accused Kejriwal of making false allegations against him ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

“Kejriwal is not a credible leader. I will file a defamation case against him. Whenever the election comes, he makes false allegations. He has made big allegations against many big leaders and apologised after the election,” Channi said in an interview with News18 India. He was referring to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s apologies to BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, the late Arun Jaitley and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Kejriwal had dubbed the Punjab CM as a dishonest man after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at many places including the premises of the Channi’s nephew. Kejriwal's AAP is said to be giving a tough fight to the Congress party in the upcoming polls.

Opposition parties, including the AAP, have stepped up attacks on Channi and the Congress in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate raids.

Earlier this week, ED had raided multiple locations in the state as part of a money laundering probe against the “sand mafia" and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining. Premises linked to a person, identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, are also being covered under the ED raids. He is stated to be a relative of Chief Minister Channi.

Channi hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for the raids ahead of Punjab polls scheduled on February 20. “Where the opposition government is about to be formed, ED comes and raids. There is nothing new in this,” he said.

Channi said he hasn’t slept for the last three months ever since he replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister. “I did 11 years of work in 111 days,” Channi said exuding confidence that the Congress will form government in Punjab.

The chief minister also said that Navjot Singh Sidhu has done a lot for the party, but the public will decide what kind of chief minister they want. “To become a CM many qualities are needed. Congress, Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) and Soniaji (Sonia Gandhi) all are defending me. I will be with whosoever the party makes CM. Be it, Sidhu (Navjot Singh) or Jakhar (Sunil Jakhar),” Channi said on speculation of Sidhu becoming Congress’ CM face in Punjab.

Earlier this month, an advertisement tweeted by the Congress party seemed to project Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the upcoming polls.

Channi reiterated that the security breach earlier in Punjab this month did not threaten PM Narendra Modi’s life. “He is the PM. Nothing had happened that threatens his life. He returned safely,” he said

The CM said that Captain Amarinder Singh did not have willpower, otherwise he would have been the CM today. “Everybody is joining the BJP to be safe from ED raids,” he said.