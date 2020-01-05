App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 152 mohalla clinics, govt says a record

The Delhi government, in a statement released after the event, claimed that the inauguration of 152 mohalla clinics has "set a world record"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics in the national capital on Sunday, taking the number of such facilities in Delhi to 450, officials said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also present at the event held in Pitampura.

"Today is a very happy day for the people of Delhi as 152 new mohalla clinics at various places have been inaugurated. So far, there were around 300 such clinics. The total number of these clinics has now gone up to 450," Kejriwal said.

related news

Since the launch of the facility in 2015, mohalla clinics have served two crore OPD patients and 18 lakhs tests have been conducted there until November 2019, he said.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

