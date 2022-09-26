Arvind Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker's family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hosted a sanitation worker and his family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence here on Monday, officials said.

Harsh Solanki, a sanitation worker from Gujarat, along with his family, also visited a Delhi government school and a hospital.

Solanki presented a portrait of B R Ambedkar to Kejriwal, the officials said. During the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) town hall with sanitation workers, predominantly from the Dalit community, in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Solanki had invited Kejriwal to have dinner at his house.

In a statement, Kejriwal had said he would host Solanki and his family at his residence over lunch. ”Tomorrow I shall host Harsh ji at my house in Delhi and have lunch with him. His presence will bless my house. I feel honoured that he has accepted my invitation,” the chief minister had said on Sunday.