Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Haryana's Rohtak-Bhiwani belt

With the AAP keen to contest the Haryana Assembly polls next year, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a roadshow in the Rohtak-Bhiwani belt of the state.

Kejriwal's roadshow, which began in the morning and is expected go on till evening, comes close on the heels of a rally in Hisar on Sunday.

At the Hisar rally, the AAP leader had announced that his party would contest the forthcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by the AAP's Haryana head, Naveen Jaihind, had covered Bahadurgarh, Sampla and Rohtak till late afternoon during his roadshow today.

The roadshow will also pass through Kalanaur, Dadri, Bhiwani and Tosham.

At the Hisar rally, Kejriwal had attacked the BJP-led Centre and Haryana governments over a number of issues. The AAP national convener, who hails from Haryana, had invoked his Haryana roots and asked the people of the state to strengthen his party.

"We will create a new Haryana. If you want peace, security, schools, hospitals, roads, then vote for the AAP," he had said.