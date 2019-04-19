App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP is questioning the martyrdom of Karkare, who gave life to the protection of “Bharat Mata” in the Mumbai terror attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bhopal's BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for her "disgraceful" comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, saying it showed the party's “true colours”.

According to media reports, Thakur said former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the Mumbai terror attacks, had falsely implicated her in the Malegaon blast case and hence, died because "of his karma."

"Disgraceful comments by BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it's place now,” he said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP is questioning the martyrdom of Karkare, who gave life to the protection of “Bharat Mata” in the Mumbai terror attack.

"Any bhakt will not get angry on this ... This is the patriotism of BJP," he said in a tweet.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday wishes were all about childhood flash ...

IPS Officers Slam Sadhvi Pragya’s ‘Insulting’ Remark on Karkare, ...

Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Explore Ways to Utilise 15 Jet Planes, Pro ...

ND Tiwari's Son Rohit Shekhar 'Smothered With Pillow', Police File Mur ...

Ranveer Singh Thinks He Resembles A Common Household Object. Can You G ...

iPhone 2019 Models to Include Updated Selfie Camera, Triple 12-Megapix ...

Muslim Women in Rampur Say Azam's 'Underwear Jibe' Unwarranted, But Wi ...

'Don’t Consider Amit Shah Worthy of Being A Block President, Let Alo ...

Disha Patani Introduces Her Army Officer Sister Khushboo in Instagram ...

Ekta Kapoor Teases Mouni Roy’s Return to Naagin with New Promo Video

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: SP, BSP caused immense damage to UP, says Rahul ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar can do in Begusarai what AAP d ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur found hanging from a tree a ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.