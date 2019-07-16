App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by city court in defamation case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of like amount.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on July 16 granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta.

Gupta had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister.

Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 10:25 am

tags #India #Politics

