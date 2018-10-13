App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal govt most corrupt in history of Delhi: BJP

The BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded that Kejriwal and another minister Satyendar Jain, who is facing corruption charges, be sacked

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's Delhi unit on Saturday alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government is "the most corrupt" dispensation in the history of the city and demanded removal of its ministers who are facing graft charges.

Citing recent I-T raids at multiple premises of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari demanded that he and another minister Satyendar Jain, who is facing corruption charges, be sacked.

"The Kejriwal government is the most corrupt government in the history of Delhi. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Gahlot and Jain seemed to have left former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda well behind in terms of corruption," Tiwari said in a statement.

Vijender Gupta, the BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said that Kejriwal should show the door to his "corrupt" ministers instead of defending them, as people were now "completely disenchanted" with its working.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 09:05 pm

