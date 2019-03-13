App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal cites AAP's survey to attack BJP over Pulwama

Hitting back, the BJP said it was a "shame" that Kejriwal was "weighing the profit and loss" of the heroic action of the country's soldiers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited an internal survey of his party to claim that 56 per cent people feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct" regarding the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Indo-Pakistan tensions.

Hitting back, the BJP said it was a "shame" that Kejriwal was "weighing the profit and loss" of the heroic action of the country's soldiers.

Kejriwal at a press conference said the survey commissioned by the AAP portrayed the BJP's handling of the conflict between India and Pakistan in "negative" light among people.

Later he took to Twitter, saying 56 per cent people in the survey feel the BJP will suffer electoral losses because of its "conduct".

Replying to a Twitter user, Kejriwal said, "The question was - will BJP gain or lose becoz of Pulwama and subsequent Indo-Pak tensions?"

In a stinging attack, BJP legislator Vijender Gupta said Pulwama terror attack and its revenge taken by the Air Force at Balakot are political issues for Kejriwal but the BJP considers it as honour of the nation.

"It is a matter of shame that Kejriwal is weighing the profit and loss of the heroic action of our soldiers in this manner. That is why he has become Pakistan's poster boy," Gupta said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Kejriwal and his party were "misguiding" people with their "fake" survey.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:06 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Pulwama

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.