Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal calls off nine day sit-in

The bureaucrats have been at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today called off his nine-day sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with AAP ministers, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia said several meetings, attended by IAS officers, were held during the day.

"Arvind Kejriwal will come out of the L-G office. It was not a dharna. We were waiting to meet the lieutenant governor," the deputy chief minister told reporters here.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics

