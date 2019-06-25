App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal calls for resolution to never allow repetition of Emergency-like situation

"This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country.



Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 11:01 am

tags #India #Politics

