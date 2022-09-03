Arvind Kejriwal biggest U-turn leader in India: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday termed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal the "biggest U-turn leader" in the country and said his "revdi (freebies) and bevdi (drunk) politics" will be rejected by youngsters in Gujarat.

The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, also alleged that Kejriwal's politics lacks credibility and integrity.

Addressing reporters shortly before Kejriwal's press conference in Rajkot city, Surya said the AAP leader's claims of good schools, mohalla clinics, and clean politics have been busted by the BJP in Delhi.

He said the raid by CBI on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the "last nail in the coffin of Kejriwal's claims of clean politics." The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Sisodia's residence last month in connection with a case of alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy.

"Youths of Gujarat have pledged to provide a faster pace to the continuous journey of (Gujarat's) development for almost 30 years. Certainly, the youths of Gujarat will not provide even an inch of space for revdi (freebie) and bevdi (drunk) politics," the Bengaluru South MP said referring to the controversial Excise Policy of the Delhi government.

The word 'revdi', a sweet, is being used by the BJP and the Opposition parties to target each other over welfare schemes.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'revdi culture' remark implying freebies promised by the Opposition, especially AAP, to garner votes evoked sharp reactions.

"Arvind Kejriwal's politics is without credibility and integrity. He is the biggest U-turn leader in the country. Even his politics operates on an odd-even basis (an apparent reference to the odd-even vehicle policy in the national capital). His statements are not taken seriously by the youths of Gujarat and the country," Suryasaid.

Surya was in Rajkot city to participate in a bike rally along with BJYM workers and local BJP leaders.

His visit to the city coincided with Kejriwal's "door to door" campaign.

Surya said the "track record" of the "AAP governance" is exposed by the BJP in Delhi.

"Kejriwal's claim of grand schools is busted, his claim of mohalla clinic is busted, his claim of clean politics died long ago, and the last nail in the coffin of his clean politics claim is when the CBI reached Manish Sisodia's house and trapped him for his involvement in the liquor scam," he said.

He said Gujarat has seen clean, accountable and transparent governance which ensured progress and prosperity even for the weakest and the poorest people in the state.

"India is the only economy in the world which has clocked 13 per cent growth of GDP. This is an indication of how (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji is ably leading this country. And on the behalf of people of all of India, I thank Gujarat for giving India a leader like Narendra Modi," Surya added.

On the last day of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal addressed a press conference in Rajkot.

"When I promise employment and an unemployment allowance to the public, they call it 'revdi.' I say why shouldn't the public get the services enjoyed by Suryaji and his ministers, MLAs and MPs?" Kejriwal asked while responding to a query on Surya's statement.

"They (ministers, MLAs, and MPs) travel on aeroplanes free. I say at least provide free bus journeys to the common people. They enjoy 4,000 units of electricity free per month, I say give at least 300 units of electricity free to the public. It is not 'revdi' when you get it but it becomes one when people get it," he retorted.