App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal backs Akhilesh Yadav, slams Modi govt for 'unleashing' CBI on him

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to quiz the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 7 slammed the Modi government for "shamelessly unleashing" the CBI on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said it is time to throw out "this dictatorial and undemocratic regime".

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to quiz the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in an illegal mining case.

"In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi's political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime (sic)," he tweeted.

On January 6, Yadav said he is ready to face the probe agency, but people are also ready to answer the BJP.

related news

The CBI carried out searches at 14 locations January 5 in connection with its FIR against 11 persons, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, SP MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Dixit (who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election on a BSP ticket) to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during 2012-16.

Yadav, who was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13, apparently bringing his role under scanner, according to the FIR.

AAP senior leader Gopal Rai last month hinted at the possibility of the party becoming a part of the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Besides playing our role in the Lok Sabha election, we will cooperate with others to remove the (Narendra) Modi government." Rai had said.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha elections. #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.