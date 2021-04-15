MARKET NEWS

Delhi COVID-19 Cases: Arvind Kejriwal announces weekend curfew; malls, gyms to shut

The fresh restriction comes a day after Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far, and 104 deaths on April 14.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on April 15 imposed weekend curfew in the national capital to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Gyms, malls and auditorium will also remain closed and cinema halls work with 30 per cent capacity, till further orders, the chief minister said.

"I had a meeting with L-G and other officials. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain or rising COVID-19 cases, we are imposing a weekend curfew," he said adding, "curfew passes to be issued for essential services."

The fresh restriction plan comes a day after Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far, and 104 deaths on April 14.



 Delhi is already under a night curfew that was  imposed in Delhi with immediate effect from April 6 till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.





Earlier in the day,  Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on to discuss the Delhi's  COVID-19 situation.







Weekly markets will be allowed per day per zone and only take-away will be allowed at restaurants, he said.






Detailed guidelines for weekend curfew and other restrictions would be released soon. Sources, however, said the  curfew will begin at 10 pm this Friday (April 16) till 6 am on April 19 (Monday). It will imposed every week till further orders, they said.


In the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day. On April 14, Delhi’s positivity rate —the proportion of samples that test positive— also spiked to 15.92 %, a sharp rise from 13.14 % on April 13.

In what Kejriwal calls the fourth wave of COVID-19, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far.

Kejriwal said there is no dearth of hospital beds in Delhi at the moment.

"I request you to not insist on getting admission in a particular hospital or a hospital of your choice. Over 5000 hospital beds are available in Delhi and we are in the process of increasing these as well as ICU beds," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has already taken many decisions to tackle with the emerging situation. The government has linked hotels to private hospitals to augment bed capacity, among others.  On April 11, Kejriwal  termed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi as “worrisome” and issued urged people to not step out of their homes unless it is urgent.

India’s daily new cases continued to rise with 2,00,739 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten   States   including   Maharashtra, Uttar   Pradesh,   Delhi,   Chhattisgarh,   Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a high rise in the COVID daily new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At least 80.76 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states, the Ministry said on April 15.

In Maharashtra, another COVID-19 hotspot state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the state from 8 pm on April 14 and will remain in force until May 1, exempting only essential services.
TAGS: #Arvind Kejariwal #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi government #India #Politics
first published: Apr 15, 2021 01:08 pm

