Arvind Kejriwal an egoist, depriving citizens benefits of Ayushman Bharat: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on December 27 slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being an "egoist" and depriving people of the city benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Tiwari urged Kejriwal to implement the scheme in Delhi. "Kejriwal is not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi due to his ego. He thinks if implemented it will add to popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said at a press conference here.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on December 27 also urged the Delhi government to implement the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying not only the people of the national capital but those from other states who live in Delhi are also not getting health benefits under the initiative.

The Union government on September 23 launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which aims to provide a cover of Rs five lakh per family per year and is likely to benefit more than 10 crore poor families across India.

Tiwari hit out at the Kejriwal government, saying it had "no vision". He said the Delhi government had no plan to check alarming pollution levels in the city.

"Arvind Kejriwal says that air has no boundaries. Does it mean that it is not possible for him to control air pollution. Kejriwal government is visionless and has no plan to check air pollution," he charged.

He demanded the Delhi government tell the people what steps it had taken to address the problem of air pollution.