Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal airs concern over Puducherry CM being 'forced' to sleep on road

The Puducherry Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues along with legislators of Congress and its allies have been staging dharna outside the Lt Governor's office since February 13.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 16 expressed concern over his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy being "forced" to sleep on the road outside Raj Nivas here in protest against the "negative stand" of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi towards the government proposals.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi in her twitter messagesaid, "it is condemnable that the Lt Gvoernor Kiran Bedi is functioning in such a manner as to disrespect the elected government and to disrupt the working of the administration."

She also tweeted that almost all the Governors in the BJP regime have been functioning in an autocratic manner. The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May, 2016.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #India #Politics

