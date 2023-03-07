 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Kejriwal accuses PM Modi of framing Sisodia and Jain in false cases

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Kejriwal praised jailed legislators Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain for improving the education and health infrastructure in the national capital after 75 years of independence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 7 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implicating Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in false cases and embracing a businessman, who allegedly looted millions.

Kejriwal praised jailed legislators Sisodia and Jain for improving the education and health infrastructure in the national capital after 75 years of Independence.

“Government schools in the country are in a shambles and only poor people get their children admitted in these institutions. In Delhi, after 75 years of Independence, Manish Sisodia came as a ray of hope and gave equal opportunities to children from economically weaker sections,” Kejriwal said.

