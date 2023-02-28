Arvind Kejriwal accepts resignations of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 28 accepted the resignations of his jailed cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Jailed AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain resigned as ministers amid corruption allegations, moments after a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the Deputy Chief Minister’s plea seeking bail in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening (February 26) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22; he was sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court.

Meanwhile, Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Moneycontrol News