Arvind Kejirwal asks people of Punjab for patience, says all 'guarantees' will be fulfilled

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 400 more ’Aam Aadmi’ clinics in the state, calling the event here the fulfilment of another ’Kejriwal ki guarantee’.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the people of Punjab to ”have some patience”, asserting that all ”guarantees” announced by the party ahead of the assembly elections would be fulfilled.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 400 more ’Aam Aadmi’ clinics in the state, calling the event here the fulfilment of another ’Kejriwal ki guarantee’.

These clinics take the total number of neighbourhood health centres in Punjab to 500 with Kejriwal saying he was happy to note that the government managed the feat in just 10 months.

”I am happy to say that Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled one more ’Kejriwal ki guarantee (Kejriwal’s guarantee)’,” the AAP chief said while referring to the party’s promises made to the people of Punjab in the run up to the 2022 assembly elections.