Arunachal Pradesh remained backward due to Congress 'misrule': CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 3 hit out at the Congress alleging that the land-locked state remained underdeveloped in the last several decades due to "misrule" of the grand old party.

Addressing an election rally where the Prime Minister also spoke, the chief minister claimed that the development process in Arunachal Pradesh picked up only after the NDA came to power in 2014.

"Pasighat, the centurion town in East Siang district has been blessed with the visit of Prime Minister for the second time, the first being in 2014, to address an election rally and for the love of Modi to the people, the town had been selected under the Smart City Mission along with the state capital," Khandu said.

Lashing out at the Congress, the chief minister said that the BJP had weakened the base of the grand old party in the state, that fielded candidates in 46 assembly seats out of total 60.

With three BJP nominees - Kento Jini, Taba Tedir and Phurpa Tsering - emerging victorious without a contest from Aalo East, Yachuli and Dirang assembly seats respectively, it "clearly shows" that the people have "already rejected" the Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

"The BJP is all set to form the next government in the state. On May 23, a new sun will rise in the state heralding a new dawn of development to be headed by a government which will continue its crusade against corruption," Khandu said.

After the NDA came to power in 2014, central ministers visited the state for a record 130 times to oversee the ongoing projects while during Congress rule in over two decades, central ministers had visited the state only 50 times, the chief minister said.

"The NDA government under PM Modi has realised the potential and strategic importance of the state and fast-tracked several important projects including introduction of first commercial flight to Pasighat under the UDAAN scheme," Khandu added.

Polling for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and the two Lok Sabha seats in the state East and West will be held simultaneously on April 11.