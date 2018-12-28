App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh govt constitutes state women commission

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra constituted the women panel on December 26, chief secretary Satya Gopal said in an official order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has constituted the state women commission and appointed Radhilu Chai (Techi) as the new chairperson, officials said on December 28.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra constituted the women panel on December 26, chief secretary Satya Gopal said in an official order.

Heyomai Towsik has been appointed as vice chairperson, the other members of the commission are Hoksum Ori, Raknu Konya, Likha Joya and Techi Hunmai.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.