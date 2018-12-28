Arunachal Pradesh govt constitutes state women commission

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has constituted the state women commission and appointed Radhilu Chai (Techi) as the new chairperson, officials said on December 28.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra constituted the women panel on December 26, chief secretary Satya Gopal said in an official order.

Heyomai Towsik has been appointed as vice chairperson, the other members of the commission are Hoksum Ori, Raknu Konya, Likha Joya and Techi Hunmai.