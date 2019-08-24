Arun Jaitley's demise 'big loss' for country, legal fraternity: Attorney General

Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.
Attorney General K K Venugopal on August 24 termed the passing away of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley as a "big loss" for the country, his party and the legal fraternity.
Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.
NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here
Condoling the death of the former Finance Minister, Venugopal told PTI: "His death is not only a loss for the country but also the legal community and his political party."
"We all will be missing him and his memory will last for long future to come (sic)," he added.Jaitley, 66, who opted out of the Modi 2.0 government over health issues, died at AIIMS here on August 24 after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.