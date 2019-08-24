Arun Jaitley's death a big loss for the nation, BJP: Nitin Gadkari

The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley is a big loss for the nation, the government and the BJP, Union minister and former party president Nitin Gadkari said here on August 24.

Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS in Delhi at 12.07 pm. He was on life support since the last few days.

"I have seen him closely when he started as a student leader of the Vidyarthi Parishad. He was one of the top lawyers in the country who possessed natural argumentative skills," Gadkari told reporters.

He said Jaitley had contributed immensely towards the expansion of the BJP.