you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley's death a big loss for the nation, BJP: Nitin Gadkari

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley is a big loss for the nation, the government and the BJP, Union minister and former party president Nitin Gadkari said here on August 24.

Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS in Delhi at 12.07 pm. He was on life support since the last few days.

"I have seen him closely when he started as a student leader of the Vidyarthi Parishad. He was one of the top lawyers in the country who possessed natural argumentative skills," Gadkari told reporters.

He said Jaitley had contributed immensely towards the expansion of the BJP.

"I used to take his suggestions on various matters when I was BJP president. He was dedicated to the ideology of the party. His speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be remembered by the people. His death is a loss to the entire nation, the government and the party," he said while paying tributes to Jaitley.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

