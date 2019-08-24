Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite: Jairam Ramesh

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for a few weeks.
In a fitting tribute to Arun Jaitley's camaraderie with opposition leaders, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 24 said the former finance minister was "every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite".
"Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite. Son-in-law of stalwart J&K Congressman, he was amongst the sharpest legal and political brains with a great sense of humour and repartee," Ramesh said in his tribute to Jaitley.
"Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite. Son-in-law of stalwart J&K Congressman, he was amongst the sharpest legal and political brains with a great sense of humour and repartee," Ramesh said in his tribute to Jaitley.

"I once referred to him as Bedi+Pras(anna)+Chandra+Venkat for his extraordinary spinning abilities and he enjoyed it hugely. The GST Council may be amongst his most enduring contributions," he said.Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan comprised the famous spin quartet in the Indian cricket team in the 1960s and 70s.