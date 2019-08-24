App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite: Jairam Ramesh

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for a few weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a fitting tribute to Arun Jaitley's camaraderie with opposition leaders, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 24 said the former finance minister was "every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite".

"Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite. Son-in-law of stalwart J&K Congressman, he was amongst the sharpest legal and political brains with a great sense of humour and repartee," Ramesh said in his tribute to Jaitley.

"I once referred to him as Bedi+Pras(anna)+Chandra+Venkat for his extraordinary spinning abilities and he enjoyed it hugely. The GST Council may be amongst his most enduring contributions," he said.

Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan comprised the famous spin quartet in the Indian cricket team in the 1960s and 70s.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

