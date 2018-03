Arun Jaitley to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will contest Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively, the BJP's central election committee announced.

Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Pradhan is a member from Bihar and Javadekar is an MP from Madhya Pradesh.

The party also announced the names of five other Union ministers and one general secretary for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in various states who will contest from the same states they have been elected from.

Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will contest from Madhya Pradesh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar and J P Nadda from Himachal Pradesh, the party said in a statement.

Parshottam Rupala and Manusukh Mandaviya will contest from Gujarat. Bhupender Yadav, the party's general secretary, will again contest from Rajasthan.