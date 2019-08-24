Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on August 25

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated on August 25 afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said. Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. He was admitted there on August 9.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

Jaitley's body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS. On Sunday morning, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects.