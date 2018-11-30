App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley should explain BJP's attempt to form govt in J&K through 'proxies and defectors': Omar Abdullah

"Jaitley Sb would be well advised to explain his party's attempt to form a government with proxies & defectors rather than waxing eloquent about things he knows nothing about. That's provided anyone has the courage to ask him questions that aren't tee'd up ready for him to hit (sic)," Omar said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should explain BJP's attempt to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir through "proxies and defectors" rather than commenting on the NC's seriousness to support the PDP in government formation.

"Jaitley Sb would be well advised to explain his party's attempt to form a government with proxies & defectors rather than waxing eloquent about things he knows nothing about. That's provided anyone has the courage to ask him questions that aren't tee'd up ready for him to hit (sic)," Omar said in a tweet.

The former chief minister of the state was responding to Jaitley's interview to a private TV news channel in which he alleged that NC and PDP were never interested in forming a serious government.

"After spending years exploiting sentiment in Jammu by promising to 'end Kashmir's hegemony' as they put it, they took 26 MLAs & committed them to a valley based party with ONLY 2 MLAs," Omar said.

The National Conference vice president was referring to Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone staking claim for government formation with the support of 25 BJP MLAs and 18 other unnamed legislators on November 21.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Omar Abdullah

