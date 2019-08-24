Arun Jaitley served the nation, sangathan with dedication: Smriti Irani

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.
Union minister Smriti Irani on August 24 condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, calling him a stalwart who served the nation and his 'sangathan' (organisation) with "dedication and zeal".
Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks.NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here
A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019