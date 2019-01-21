App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley rubbishes EVM rigging allegations, says Congress insanity becoming contagious

The Congress has been raising concerns over the security of EVMs and has been demanding the return to the ballot system of voting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on January 21 rubbished the allegation of rigging of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said the insanity of the Congress is increasingly becoming contagious.

Jaitley's comments come in the backdrop of an Indian cyber expert, who is seeking political asylum in the US, claiming that the 2014 general election was "rigged" through EVMs, which are prone to hacking.

The Minister, who is in the US for a medical check-up, tweeted:


Amid claims by an Indian cyber expert that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be hacked, the Election Commission earlier in the day asserted that it firmly stands by "empirical facts about foolproof nature" of its machines and said it is examining as to what legal action "can and should" be taken in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said he had fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

The Congress has been raising concerns over the security of EVMs and has been demanding the return to the ballot system of voting.

Commenting on the issue, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said "Electronic Voting Machines cannot be hacked. What is clear is that anti-India forces have hacked into the mind of Congress. What we have seen is a hacking horror show organised by the Congress ahead of its defeat in Lok Sabha polls. It is looking for an excuse for its impending loss".
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #EVM #EVM machines #EVM tampering #Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

