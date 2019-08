Arun Jaitley responding to treatment: VP's office after Venkaiah Naidu visits AIIMS

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, is stable and responding to treatment, the Vice President's office said on August 10 after Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to enquire about his former cabinet colleague's health.

"The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley's family members who were present," the Vice President's secretariat tweeted.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on August 9 morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said he is "haemodynamically stable".

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley's treatment, the AIIMS said on Friday.