Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley likely to attend House for Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman election

This will be the Jaitley's first appearance in the Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leader of the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, is likely to attend the House tomorrow to participate in the election for the Deputy Chairman's post, sources said.

"Jaitleyji will be present in the house tomorrow to participate in the voting," a source said.

Jaitley, 65, who stopped attending office at the beginning of April, underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14. On that day the charge of his ministry was given to Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Jaitley, a Rajya Sabha MP since 2000, was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh in March.

Jaitley had undergone a bariatric surgery soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The surgery was to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:25 am

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

