Arun Jaitley attends Rajya Sabha for first time after renal transplant

Union Minister Arun Jaitley today attended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after undergoing a renal transplant in May.

Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, was holding the charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries. He underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Rajya Sabha members voted to elect the Deputy Chairperson today.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley is in "good health" and will soon be resuming his duties, Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said today. Goyal has been given the charge of Finance Ministry after Jaitley relinquished the portfolio due to health reasons.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while moving two resolutions related to his ministry, Goyal said "I want to inform the House that Arunji is in good health and soon he shall be with us."

Jaitley, who is Leader of the Rajya Sabha, today made his maiden appearance during the current session. He also participated in the election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and spoke briefly.