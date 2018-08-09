App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley attends Rajya Sabha for first time after renal transplant

He underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Arun Jaitley today attended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after undergoing a renal transplant in May.

Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, was holding the charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries. He underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Rajya Sabha members voted to elect the Deputy Chairperson today.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley is in "good health" and will soon be resuming his duties, Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said today. Goyal has been given the charge of Finance Ministry after Jaitley relinquished the portfolio due to health reasons.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while moving two resolutions related to his ministry, Goyal said "I want to inform the House that Arunji is in good health and soon he shall be with us."

Jaitley, who is Leader of the Rajya Sabha, today made his maiden appearance during the current session. He also participated in the election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and spoke briefly.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #India #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.