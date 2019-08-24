App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley, a cultured gentleman: K Palaniswami

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister said Jaitley won accolades since his student days and he had been a students' leader in Delhi University.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Praising Arun Jaitley as a cultured gentleman who had cordial ties with all cutting across party lines, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said he was grieved to learn of his death, which was a huge loss for the country.

"Arun Jaitley's passing away is a huge loss not only for his family but also for his party and the entire Indian nation," he said expressing shock and grief in his condolence.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

Close

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister said Jaitley won accolades since his student days and he had been a students' leader in Delhi University.

related news

A senior Supreme Court lawyer, he ushered in the Goods and Services Tax when he was the Finance Minister and was noted for his deep knowledge and articulate speeches during Parliamentary debates.

A key leader of the BJP, he had held various portfolios including that of Finance and had also been the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he recalled.

A cultured gentleman, Jaitley had cordial relationship also with people who belonged to other political parties that had divergent ideologies, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.