Arun Jaitley, a cultured gentleman: K Palaniswami

Praising Arun Jaitley as a cultured gentleman who had cordial ties with all cutting across party lines, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said he was grieved to learn of his death, which was a huge loss for the country.

"Arun Jaitley's passing away is a huge loss not only for his family but also for his party and the entire Indian nation," he said expressing shock and grief in his condolence.

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister said Jaitley won accolades since his student days and he had been a students' leader in Delhi University.

A senior Supreme Court lawyer, he ushered in the Goods and Services Tax when he was the Finance Minister and was noted for his deep knowledge and articulate speeches during Parliamentary debates.

A key leader of the BJP, he had held various portfolios including that of Finance and had also been the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he recalled.