Article 370 revoked in J&K | Here's how celebrities reacted

Celebrities reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on August 5 that Article 370 would be abrogated.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, in a tweet, said this is "the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in true sense of the word India becomes one. Jai Hind," Rawal, who is also a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.



Today is the true and complete independence of our https://t.co/CEekEmALtf in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! jai Hind .

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 5, 2019

Rawal also uploaded an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption stating that he salutes the PM a "hundred times".

Calling it an "incredibly bold move", actress Gul Panag said she hopes the lives of the "average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future".

"And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too," Panag tweeted.



I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too.#370Abolished — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019



Stating that history is "unfolding in front of our eyes", director Kunal Kohli said he is hoping and praying for peace and stability in the region "finally".



2 new union territories created out of the state of #JammuKashmir. I just hope n pray there’s peace n stability in the region finally. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 5, 2019



Actress Raveena Tandon said that she is praying for "Kashmir and all Kashmiris".

"A peaceful growth and prosperity for Kashmir, is what we all pray for," Tandon said in a tweet.



A peaceful growth and prosperity for Kashmir,is what we all pray for .#prayers for Kashmir and all Kashmiri’s. https://t.co/Wb9TimUfZw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019



Director Anurag Kashyap tweeted that it is "scary" that "one man thinks he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it".



You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019



I HAVE WOKEN UP IN NY TO THE BEST NEWS OF MY LIFE ABOUT KASHMIR. AND ON THE DAY MY AUTOBIOGRAPHY #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly RELEASES! WHAT BETTER GIFT LIFE STORY OF A KASHMIRI BOY COULD GET. THANK YOU GOD, #GovtOfIndia, PM @narendramodi, @AmitShah. CONGRATULATIONS INDIA.

Stating that this is the "best news" of his life, actor Anupam Kher thanked the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.