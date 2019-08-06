App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Article 370 revoked in J&K | Here's how celebrities reacted

Calling it an "incredibly bold move", actress Gul Panag said that she hopes the lives of the "average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Celebrities reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on August 5 that Article 370 would be abrogated.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, in a tweet, said this is "the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in true sense of the word India becomes one. Jai Hind," Rawal, who is also a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

Rawal also uploaded an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption stating that he salutes the PM a "hundred times".

Calling it an "incredibly bold move", actress Gul Panag said she hopes the lives of the "average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future".

"And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too," Panag tweeted.

Stating that history is "unfolding in front of our eyes", director Kunal Kohli said he is hoping and praying for peace and stability in the region "finally".

Actress Raveena Tandon said that she is praying for "Kashmir and all Kashmiris".

"A peaceful growth and prosperity for Kashmir, is what we all pray for," Tandon said in a tweet.

Director Anurag Kashyap tweeted that it is "scary" that "one man thinks he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it".

Stating that this is the "best news" of his life, actor Anupam Kher thanked the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

