Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Article 370 revoked in J&K | Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah call out 'betrayal', vow to fight decision

Criticising the tone of discourse around the issue, Mehbooba tweeted “the way some sections of media and civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting and disconcerting.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah issued strong statements as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 5, announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. Shah also announced the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

While National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah termed it "total betrayal of trust", while People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her grievances through a series of tweets.

Criticising the tone of discourse around the issue, she tweeted “the way some sections of media and civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting and disconcerting.” 

Close

Questioning the government’s want for a change in “the only Muslim majority state in India”, Mehbooba tweeted:

related news

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2-nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K (sic),” the PDP chief tweeted immediately after Shah’s announcement.

“People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel.  Already under house arrest and not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to?” her tweets read.

Mufti also re-tweeted Omar's statement.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, in his statement, said that the “unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India.”

He castigated the Narendra Modi-led NDA government saying, "GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in the recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true (sic)"

He ended his statement echoing Mufti's sentiments: “A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that.”

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:45 pm

