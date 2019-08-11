App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370 removal will result in end of terrorism in Kashmir, asserts Amit Shah

Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

