Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter moves SC against detention of her mother

Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state. Iltija has submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

Her petition is listed for hearing on August 5 before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the apex court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

The apex court would Thursday also peruse the affidavit filed by Yechury in a sealed cover about his visit and meeting with Tarigami on August 29.