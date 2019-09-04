App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter moves SC against detention of her mother

Her petition is listed for hearing on August 5 before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state. Iltija has submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the apex court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Close

The apex court would Thursday also peruse the affidavit filed by Yechury in a sealed cover about his visit and meeting with Tarigami on August 29.

The top court had allowed Yechury to visit and meet Tarigami under security with a condition that he would only discuss with him his health condition.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

